'This is surreal to me': Jeffersontown elects first new mayor in 12 years

Mayor-elect Carol Pike will now be replacing Mayor Bill Dieruf who held the position for 12 years.

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — For the first time in Jeffersontown's history, the city's new mayor will be a woman.

Mayor-elect Carol Pike will be taking over after serving as a council member. This is the first time Jeffersontown will get a new mayor in 12 years.

"I'm just excited to be here and I can't believe, I really can't believe that," Pike said. "This is surreal to me. I can't believe that it's happened to be quite honest with you."

Pike says she is still surprised by her win on Tuesday night to become the mayor-elect of Jeffersontown. She added that it's a "humbling feeling" to be the first woman to ever run the city.

"I have now anchored to take responsibility of our city and of our employees and for me to be the first woman mayor of Jeffersontown speaks volumes," she said.

Pike has been involved in Jeffersontown for most of her life, from serving with Mayor Ruckriegel in 1982 to serving as a council member. The city is a place she calls home.

"Jeffersontown is just my home and all of these citizens are like my kids and I love them and I want to take care of them, that's why I ran," she said.

Mayor-elect Pike will now be replacing Mayor Bill Dieruf who held the position for 12 years. She says his legacy has helped pave the way for the entire city of Jeffersontown.

"He will be continued out here and I told him today make sure he had his telephone open because I'll probably call him many, many times and I'll probably need him," Pike said.

She explains that her top goal is to continue on-going projects when she's in office.

"We have a new police department that's going to be built. We have a brand new amphitheater that's going to be built. The amphitheater is going to be bringing in revenue to the downtown businesses," Pike said.

Mayor-elect Pike's first day in office will be on Jan. 1.

