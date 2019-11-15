Kentucky Governor-elect Andy Beshear was focusing on his "Team Kentucky" and struck tones of unity and diversity as he announced his transition team Friday morning.



That team includes several people from Louisville and a Republican State Senator who worked against Matt Bevin's re-election.

State Representative, Democrat Joni Jenkins was one of many Louisvillians announced as members of Governor-elect Andy Beshear's transition team. She co-chairs the Health and Family Services Cabinet transition.

Reverend Corrie Shull, a JCPS School Board member, co-chairs the Education and Workforce Development transition with Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman. Louisville Urban League CEO and President, Sadiqa Reyonlds, co-chairs Economic Development.

“Andy Beshear is a man that is built for these times”, Sadiqa Reyonlds said, “willing to compromise but very, very capable of fighting.”



"I start this transition, I start I guess my first official day as Governor-elect with a lot of hope”, Andy Beshear said. “A lot of hope that what binds us as Kentuckians can help us rise above any national division.”



Most of those who spoke followed the Governor-elect's tones of unity and diversity. Labor Cabinet co-chair Kyle Henderson opened by saying he was glad to be in the Capitol Rotunda for, "something positive".



"It's no secret, the men and women, the working men and women of Kentucky, the last four years, have been under attack”, Henderson said. “That attack stops today.”



Senator Dan Seum was named to the transition team. The Republican also campaigned against Governor Matt Bevin.



“We can't continue down this road”, he said, “this partisan bickering all of the time. But we need to have leadership in place and move this state forward and I believe that we now have a governor who is at least a class act.”



