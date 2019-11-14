FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Matt Bevin held a news conference in Frankfort, Kentucky November 14 stating that he will not contest Andy Beshears win.

This comes following Matt Bevin's request for a recanvass of election results from Nov. 5.

The Republican Party chairman Mac Brown released a statement regarding Governor's Race:

"Kentuckians can be proud of all Gov. Matt Bevin accomplished for our state in bringing jobs and opportunity to Kentucky in record-breaking fashion. Thanks to Gov. Matt Bevin’s leadership, Kentucky’s future is brighter than ever before. On behalf of the Republican Party of Kentucky, I’d like to personally thank Gov. Bevin for all he has done to make Kentucky a better place.“Kentucky Republicans are also justly proud of all that our candidates accomplished in this year’s elections. With our historic victories of 2019, for the first time in decades, Republicans will hold the offices of agriculture commissioner, attorney general, auditor, secretary of state and treasurer simultaneously. We’re excited to carry this momentum into 2020 as we work to grow our legislative supermajorities and reelect Senator McConnell and President Trump in 2020.”

