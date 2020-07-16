x
McGrath outpaces McConnell in fundraising for Senate seat

Amy McGrath has outdistanced Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for another quarter.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Amy McGrath continued her blistering fundraising pace in the spring. She outdistanced Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for another quarter in their free-spending campaign in Kentucky.

Despite her prodigious pace, McGrath ended the quarter with slightly less money in the bank after spending heavily at the end of her bumpier-than-expected primary battle against state Rep. Charles Booker. McGrath raised $17.4 million in the April-through-June period.

The retired Marine combat pilot has raised $47 million since entering the race about a year ago. McConnell raised $12.2 million in the most recent quarter, lifting his total to nearly $38 million for the campaign cycle.

