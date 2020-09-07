Amy McGrath hopes for Booker support as she takes on McConnell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time since winning Kentucky’s Democratic US Senate Primary, Amy McGrath is answering questions about her bid to unseat US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. The retired Marine fighter pilot spoke with WHAS 11 Political Editor Chris Williams about the General Election, her relationship with Primary Election opponent Charles Booker and voting in a time of COVID-19.

"I think that we're going to be together moving forward”, McGrath said of Booker, “and I think we're going to be able to campaign together and I really look forward to that.”

She added that their individual differences were small in comparison to their mutual differences to Mitch McConnell.

But does she need to hear the Louisville State Representative say that he endorses her to win in November?

“I would love for him to say, to endorse Amy McGrath to beat Mitch McConnell and I can't wait for that to happen”, McGrath told us.

There are questions as to how the election should be held in November. Data shows that early absentee voting in Kentucky, a new allowance this year, lead her Primary victory.

We asked how she thinks the election should be held, she answered, “I think everybody should be able to get a chance to vote by mail and that needs to be made accessible to everyone. We need to have the same way to get that ballot, on the internet. I think the state needs to make a really good effort to educate all voters and there needs to be the ability to vote in person if you don't want to vote for mail. But, I’ll tell you, in a pandemic you should not have to put your life at risk to vote.”

You can see the entire interview with Amy McGrath, here.

