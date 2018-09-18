Glenn Weiss won best directing for a variety special for the Oscars at the 2018 Emmy Awards, but his winning streak didn’t stop there.
In his heartfelt acceptance speech, after thanking the special people in his life, he begins to talk about his girlfriend - but no one expected him to ask her to be his wife. Suddenly, everyone's attention was on the behind-the-scenes director.
The Emmy crowd cheered as his girlfriend made her way to the stage with her mouth agape in disbelief. When she got to the stage, Weiss took out the ring from his pocket.
The ring was the same ring his father had presented to his mother 67 years ago, Weiss explained to the crowd. His mother passed away only two weeks before the Emmy Awards ceremony.
Finally, he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him. She said yes, sealed it with a kiss and Weiss yells into the microphone “Thank you to the Academy!”
Just as the crowd erupted in cheers, the Internet then erupted in heart emojis and celebrity reactions: