Olga Carmona scored in Spain's 1-0 Women's World Cup win. Then she learned her father had died

MADRID, Spain — Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women’s World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned after the final of her father’s death, the Spanish soccer federation said.

The federation did not say when Carmona’s father died or give a cause of death. It also did not say exactly when Carmona was informed about her father's death or who told her.

“And without knowing it, I had my Star before the game started,” Olga said on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with a photo of her kissing the winners' medal. “I know that you gave me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you were watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, dad.”

After the final whistle, she was among the Spanish players celebrating and dancing on the field, and appeared to participate normally during the trophy presentation.

Some unconfirmed Spanish media reports said Carmona’s father died a day before the final but relatives decided to wait until after the match to tell her the news.

“We love you, Olga,” the federation said on X. “You are part of the history of Spanish soccer.”

Carmona scored with a left-footed strike in the 29th minute to give Spain a 1-0 victory over England in Sydney, Australia. She had also scored a late winner in La Roja’s 2-1 win over Sweden in the semifinals to become the first player since American Carli Lloyd in 2015 to score in a World Cup semifinal and final.

The 23-year-old Carmona was named the final’s most valuable player on Sunday. She had celebrated her goal with a tribute to a friend who recently lost her mother.

“I think all of us, we felt that this team had something special,” the Real Madrid defender said after Spain won the title.

Madrid released a statement Sunday night about her father's death and offering condolences to the player and her family.

Carmona's Spain teammate Irene Paredes lost her father a few days before Spain began its preparations for the World Cup. The defender dedicated the title to him on Sunday.

Before the news of the death of Carmona's father, the federation said that title celebrations were set to take place after the squad's arrival in Madrid on Monday night.