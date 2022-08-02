Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley was confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — A North Texas man has made history with a recent announcement of his new role with the U.S. military.

Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley is the first Black four-star general in the U.S. Marines’ 246-year history. The confirmation Tuesday by the U.S. Senate also means he officially assumes command of all U.S. military forces in Africa.

Langley is the son of a former non-commissioned Air Force officer. He attended Fort Worth ISD’s Leonard Middle School and graduated from Western Hills High School in 1980. Langley also graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington in 1985.

Langley's formal military education includes a masters in National Security Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.

According to Langley’s biography on the Marines website, he has commanded at all levels during his 37-year career and served overseas in Afghanistan, Somalia and Okinawa. He has held senior jobs at the Pentagon and the military’s Central Command. Langley assumed command of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa last year.