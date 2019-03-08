EL PASO, Texas — There are multiple victims after a deadly shooting Saturday morning at a mall in El Paso, Texas, and one person is in custody, according to police.

At least 22 victims of the mass shooting are being treated at hospitals, including one patient who died after arriving at one of the facilities, officials told The Associated Press.

The Del Sol Medical Center is treating 11 patients, the University Medical Center of El Paso is treating nine, the El Paso Children's Hospital is treating two.

El Paso police spokesman Sgt. Robert Gomez said at a news conference that initial calls about a shooter came in around 10 a.m., and first responders went out to Cielo Vista Mall. He said a man in his 20s has been taken into custody without incident, as police did not fire their weapons when detaining him.

Police say they are transitioning the shopping area, which includes a Walmart, from an active homicide scene to a crime scene for investigating.

University Medical Center spokesman Ryan Mielke says the victims suffered traumatic injuries at or near the mall. He declined to provide more details about the victims, including the one who died.

Mielke says two children, ages 2 and 9, were stabilized at the medical center before being transferred to neighboring El Paso Children's.

On Twitter, the police department urged people to stay clear of the area around the mall just off Interstate 10.

Police said multiple fatalities and injuries have been reported, and people at the scene were evacuated and taken to MacArthur Elementary School. Families who are looking for their loved ones should head to the school for more information.

The White House said that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation. The president tweeted about the "terrible shootings" and said he had talked to the governor and pledged total support from the federal government.

There is no longer an active shooter at the scene, but the scene has not yet been deemed safe. Multiple areas are being investigated, including the Walmart.

Federal agents from Dallas were on their way to assist El Paso police. They urged people to refrain from posting first responder activity on social media.

A statement from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he will be traveling to the border city this afternoon. He called the shooting "a heinous and senseless act of violence, and said the state "will do everything it can to ensure justice is delivered to the perpetrators of this heinous act."

On Twitter, Abbott thanked first responders for their work.

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke also tweeted about the shooting, calling it "truly heartbreaking." The El Paso native and former Texas congressman urged people to follow directions given by emergency personnel.

