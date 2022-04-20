A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX in relation to 2021 shooting

A former acquaintance alleges that ASAP Rocky shot at him after an argument escalated in November last year.

LOS ANGELES — Rapper Rakim Mayers, better known by his stage name ASAP Rocky, has been arrested at Los Angeles' LAX airport in relation to a shooting in November 2021, police said.

Mayers and his girlfriend Rihanna had landed at the airport in a private plane after vacationing in Barbados when Los Angles Police and Customs and Border Protection detained him, NBC reports.

Mayers' attorney, Alan Jackson, also confirmed to NBC that his client had been arrested.

According to the LAPD, Mayers has been booked with assault following an incident involving the use of a deadly weapon. A former acquaintance of Mayers claims that the rapper shot at him in November after an argument in Hollywood, resulting in a minor injury. The victim claims Mayers and two others fled the scene, LAPD said.

33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky, has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in the Hollywood area in November of 2021. pic.twitter.com/YeV9w2udDL — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 20, 2022

This is not the first legal issue Mayers has had to deal with.

In 2019, Mayers was convicted of assault in Sweden following an incident at a music festival he was performing at. Mayers had uploaded footage to his Instagram account, including a video in which he told the victim to stop following him and his entourage. The argument then escalated physically.

A judge in Stockholm found him guilty of stomping on the victim's head, but agreed that the case did not warrant prison time for Mayers and two other associates who were also found guilty.