LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — A proposed resolution will be discussed by the Louisville Metro Public Safety Committee that would back Kentucky House Bill 31, a bill related to unlawful storage of guns.

HB 31 seeks to impose penalties on adults if children are able to get ahold of guns that have been improperly stored. Under the legislation, an adult would face up to 90 days in jail and a $250 fine if a minor gains access to a weapon improperly stored. The penalties increase to up to a year in jail and a $500 fine if the minor then uses the weapon and it results in injury or death. The bill was introduced earlier this year, but has not yet received a hearing.

Louisville council president David James is sponsoring a resolution that would have the city officially support and back this legislation. The resolution is set to be discussed by the Public Safety Committee in a meeting Wednesday afternoon. The resolution states that Louisville Metro council “believes the creation of criminal penalties for unlawful storage of firearms is an important step towards curbing gun violence in Louisville metro,” and cites the fact that prosecution of adults in accidental child shooting cases is rare “despite at least 36 children being shot—15 fatally—in the preceding five years.”

It is important to note that as a resolution, passage would not carry any legal weight; it could, however, send a message to legislatures at the state level that the city of Louisville wants to seem them act. A majority of responses on the WHAS11 Facebook page, and in a vote during our newscast, showed support for the bill.

You can read the full text of the resolution here.

