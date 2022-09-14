Workplace accident leaves 1 person seriously injured at Louisville restaurant

Police say the man is in critical condition and due to the severity of the injuries, LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is in the hospital with serious injuries following a workplace accident at a restaurant on South Hurstbourne Parkway earlier this week.

According to Louisville Metro Police, around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the department's Sixth Division responded to the 4600 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway on a report of a person down.

When police arrived, they found a man had been injured in a workplace related accident at the restaurant. Police did not provide any details regarding accident that resulted in his injuries.

An LMPD spokesperson says Emergency Management Services was called and transported the victim, who was unconscious, to the University of Louisville Hospital. They said his injuries appear to be life-threatening.

