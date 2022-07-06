Workplace accident leaves 1 dead, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation as a result of a workplace accident.
LMPD says officers responded to help the PRP Fire Department with a trench rescue in the 7200 block of Orell Road around 7 p.m.
Orell Road is in far southwest Jefferson County.
One man died as a result of the workplace accident police said.
No other information is available.
