Workplace accident leaves 1 dead, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation as a result of a workplace accident.

LMPD says officers responded to help the PRP Fire Department with a trench rescue in the 7200 block of Orell Road around 7 p.m.

Orell Road is in far southwest Jefferson County.

One man died as a result of the workplace accident police said.

No other information is available.

