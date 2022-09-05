Jefferson County Clerk's Office officially opens Motor Vehicle Branch in west Louisville

The newest Motor Vehicle Branch opened its doors to customers in the Shawnee neighborhood on Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After announcing it was shifting its Motor Vehicle Branch to the Shawnee neighborhood, the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office officially opened their doors Monday.

The new branch is located inside French Plaza on Amy Avenue.

Clerk Bobbie Holsclaw said residents will now have a one-stop shop to take care of all their motor vehicle needs, in addition to bringing more people into the area.

“We hope the West Branch will serve as a draw for local businesses. The additional traffic from customers visiting our office will hopefully benefit the surrounding businesses in the west end,” she said in early May.

The same services that used to be available at the office in the Nia Center have been moved at that location.

New at this location, sheriff’s vehicle inspections are no available.

Doors are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Friday.

They will have extended hours from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

