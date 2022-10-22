Indiana jail deputy hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl during patdown

Three doses of Narcan were given to Deputy Brandon Creech, who was exposed to fentanyl while patting down a suspect.

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — An Indiana jail deputy was taken to the hospital after being exposed to fentanyl while patting down a suspect.

The suspect, Daniel Cox, was arrested by Richmond Police and taken to the Wayne County Jail.

Deputy Brandon Creech was booking him into the jail when, during a patdown, he found a small grinder and a baggie with a powdery substance in it.

The substance was field tested and identified as containing fentanyl, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Within a few minutes of finding the baggie, Creech began to feel sick and suddenly collapsed.

Deputies, medical staff and the Richmond officer jumped in to help.

Three doses of Narcan were given to Creech, which authorities said helped his condition.

Creech was taken to Reid Health Hospital for evaluation and treatment. He was released a few hours later.

Authorities said the incident is being investigated to determine if any additional criminal charges are appropriate.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said it's "incredibly important" that anyone who finds an unknown substance that they think could be fentanyl or other drugs, leave it alone and call the police.

"Fentanyl is deadly in very small doses. Exposure to fentanyl can be fatal, especially if medical help (including Narcan) is not readily available," a post by the sheriff's office said.

Recently, Jail Deputy Brandon Creech was performing a “book-in“ of a person arrested by the Richmond Police Department. ... Posted by Wayne County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, October 22, 2022

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has a Narcan vending machine in the Jail lobby. Narcan kits are free through this program.