MSD transfers land from tunnel project for westward expansion of Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Waterfront Park Expansion Project received a major donation in west Louisville.

During a celebration to acknowledge the Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary, city leaders announced plans to transform a former MSD worksite into a play area.

The massive 5-acre tunnel site 12th and Rowan Streets was the site of a sewer project.

MSD spent years building a tunnel, 18-stories beneath Louisville to hold storm water and wastewater, which they said it would improve the environment.

Now that the project is finished, the worksite was donated to the Waterfront Expansion Project where it can expand Waterfront Park westward.

“While MSD is working hard underground to protect our waterways and keep our environment cleaner and healthier, people above ground will be enjoying world class amenities at Waterfront Park,” Deborah Bilitzki, president of Waterfront Development Corporation, said.

The project is expected to start phase four of building soon.

