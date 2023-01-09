Waterfront Park nominated in national 'Best Riverwalk' contest

Here's how to cast your vote for the beautiful Louisville park.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville park has been nominated for a national competition celebrating America's riverside parks.

Waterfront Park is one of 20 parks in the running for the "Best Riverwalk by USA Today's 2023 10Best Readers' Choice Awards."

Last year, Waterfront Park placed fourth in the national competition behind Detroit, Cincinatti and Wilmington.

However, this could be the year a Louisville park cinches the top spot in the competition.

Deborah Bilitski, president of Waterfront Park, said they are thrilled to be nominated and needs help from the Louisville community to win the competition.

“We are asking for help from everyone who shares a sense of pride in our beautiful waterfront to help us finally claim our rightful place as the #1 Best Riverwalk in the United States,” Bilitski said.

As part of the competition, individuals will be able to vote once per day for their favorite Riverwalk. Click here to cast your vote.

Voting started Jan. 9 at noon and ends Monday, Feb. 6 at noon.

