LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Christmastime is here, and volunteers got into the spirit at the Shawnee Boys and Girls Club for a good cause.

More than 200 people gathered to wrap an estimate 4,000 gifts for kids during Boys and Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana’s gift wrapping event.

The volunteers made wrapping look easy as presents lined the parameter of the gym.

Most of the donations

Many say they’ve got the wrapping down to a science after participating in the event for the last few years.

Mayghin Levine said this is an important tradition in Louisville and it makes her proud to see volunteers helping the community.

RELATED: New Boys and Girls Club serves children in Louisville

“The mayor decided we are a compassionate city and I think events like this make it really clear that we are living up to that expectation,” she said. “Some of the people here are BGC (Boys & Girls Club), some Optimist – and some are here cause they just wanna do good. People at their heart are good and I think Louisville is a good city.”

Officials with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana say the gifts will be distributed to their club members during holiday parties this month. The events, officials say, are made possible by the Optimist Club of Louisville, Toys for Tots and the Jamey Abersold Jazz Band.

The non-profit organization is celebrating 60 years. To help or volunteer, you can visit their website.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.