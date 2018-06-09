LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Staff and students at Semple Elementary School cut the ceremonial ribbon on a new a Boys and Girls Club. The school is the first elementary school in Kentuckiana to have a club on site.

The club is now in its second week and serves the needs of 40 Semple Elementary School students. The hope is to serve 100 students at the school each day.

The CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana said there are benefits to having a club in a school with closer access to students.

"Really working in collaboration with the teachers to increase academic scores and help with homework and also think about test prep. So, it's been an incredible opportunity to collaborate,” Jennifer Helgeson, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana, said.

The Boys and Girls Club and the school are still accepting applications.

