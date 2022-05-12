20 volunteers wanted in Jefferson County to review foster care cases

Officials say the goal is to ensure that children receive necessary services while in care and that they are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

KENTUCKY, USA — Volunteers are being sought in 45 Kentucky counties to review cases of children in foster care, officials said.

Citizen Foster Care Review Boards assess cases and make recommendations to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and to state courts on each child’s behalf, a statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts said.

The goal is to ensure that children receive necessary services while in care and that they are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible, officials said.

Volunteers get training and generally spend one day a month reviewing cases.

Jefferson County needs 20 volunteers, and Hardin, Madison, and Warren counties each need 10 volunteers. Most other counties across the state are seeking five volunteers.

