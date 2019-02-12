LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The coroner has identified a man killed in a Portland crash Friday night.

Police say 24-year-old Kenneth Brooks III died from multiple blunt force trauma suffered in the accident at 25th and West Main Street.

According to police, a Ford Mustang was speeding westbound on West Main at 25th Street when it struck a Chrysler 200 headed southbound on 25th Street in the middle of the intersection. The impact of the crash caused the Chrysler to hit a retaining wall and another parked car.

That Mustang also hit two other vehicles before coming to a stop.

The driver and front passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries as well as the driver and passenger of the Chrysler, both with serious injuries.

Brooks was a backseat passenger in the Chrysler and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police originally considered the incident a hit-and-run but say the Mustang and the Chrysler were the only two vehicles involved in the initial collision.

The crash remains under investigation.