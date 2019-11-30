LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a fatal crash in the 2500 block of Main St.

According to initial reports, a white sudan collided with a Mustang after crossing the center line east-bound on Main St. This caused the Mustang to strike a Chrysler that had been traveling behind the sedan. Both cars went on to collided with three parked cars.

The white sedan reportedly left the scene.

Two passengers of the Mustang and two of the Chrysler were transported to University Hospital with one of the four in critical condition.

One passenger in the Chrysler was pronounced dead on the scene.

LMPD is requesting if anyone has information about this crash and the white sedan to call the Crime Tip Hotline at (502) 574-LMPD.

