LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A University of Kentucky freshman is behind bars after police reported he drove drunk and hit a child.

The 4-year-old was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

UK's student government tweeted they are "looking into solutions for transportation and other safety issues associated with game days."

Back here in Louisville, the university's student government has been doing the same thing.

"It’s important for students to be able to get around on a college campus in an urban area- whether they're not able to drive themselves or they're just not comfortable walking around at night in the city,” Wyatt Harris, with U of L student government said.

One of their solutions is a new rideshare service. The first runs are Monday night.

Two luxury golf carts will serve students for free, 6 days a week.

Harris said, "Students are really excited to have this service- we had an older service that was more outdated, you had to call on the phone instead of using an app. Now they can just use this and they're thankful for it."

UK has a free service they call Kentucky Wildcab which offers students free rides near campus.

Police are still investigating Saturday's incident. It happened near the stadium, during UK's football game but they haven’t said where the driver was coming from or going to.

That investigation is still on-going.

