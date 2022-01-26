UofL and Department of Defense partner to strengthen U.S. cyber security

UofL will help further four main thrusts: applied cyber research, applied analytics, strategic issues and building a future workforce.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville is partnering with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) on research and education to strengthen the country’s cyber defenses and national security strategy as part of two new academic networks.

The two networks were created by the DoD’s Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) and Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM) to further military research and build a growing workforce through education.

UofL was the only school selected from Kentucky for both academic networks and only one in a handful to hold the competitive Carnegie Research-1 classification.

“We will work hand-in-hand with the DoD to redefine student success through technology-driven curriculum, leverage our strength as a research powerhouse to advance defense innovation and provide the human and other resources necessary to defend and further cybersecurity in the national interest," said UofL Interim President Lori Gonzalez.

Through the USCYBERCOM Academic Engagement Network, UofL will help further four main thrusts: applied cyber research, applied analytics, strategic issues and building a future workforce.

And through USSTRATCOM’s Academic Alliance, UofL will help research strategic-level national security themes in an ever changing global threat environment.

The UofL McConnell Center will coordinate internships and opportunities for students and work with USSTRATCOM to develop on-campus programming featuring top national security thinkers and war gaming opportunities for students.

“Our goal at the McConnell Center is to identify, recruit and nurture the next generation of great civic and military leaders,” said Director Gary Gregg. “The future of Kentucky, and our nation, depends on a strong pipeline of talented, motivated leaders, and we’re proud to partner with the DoD to ensure that pipeline is full.”

