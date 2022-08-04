Three Louisville nonprofits team up to send $128,000 worth of lifesaving supplies to Ukraine

Five tons of medical supplies and medications will be sent into the country from the three groups.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the war in Ukraine wages on, three local organizations in Louisville are partnering up to help, sending $128,000 worth of supplies to the country and its people.

Leaders with SOS International, Love The Hungry and WaterStep said they are sending medical supplies, meals and other basic necessities to those still living in a country dealing with daily attacks.

Denise Sears, the President and CEO of SOS International, said there is only one hospital left in the northern regions of Ukraine.

"Six have been destroyed," Sears said.

Five tons of medical supplies and medications will be sent into the country from the three Louisville non-profits.

"We've done it, I have documentation of the first shipment, which actually went to a military hospital," said Sears.

With many hospitals destroyed, doctors like Dr. Gordon Tobin with the University of Louisville said these supplies will save lives.

"This is one, this is a powder that is squirted into the wound. Another one is called Quick clot. It's a bandage but it is filled with something that causes clotting very rapidly," said Dr. Tobin.

There will be 21,000 nutrition-packed meals on the shipment, along with devices to create disinfectants for doctors working out of tents or in warzones.

"The tool that we have is virtually indestructible. It's about the size of a curling iron, and can manufacture a very strong gallon of disinfectant every hour, with just salt and a 12-volt battery," said Mark Hogg, the founder of WaterStep.

WaterStep is delivering thousands of disinfectant devices to Ukraine. He said it's special to see the city come together like this.

"I feel like for us as Louisville, reaching out across the globe, we need to realize that there's something about us coming together as a city of compassion," said Hogg.

As for Denise Sears with SOS International, well she said their work will go beyond the physical needs as well.

"Our partner is also bringing in mental health, which is not something often brought in in disasters because there's such a focus on, you know, the physical injury, but they recognize them, the mental injury as well," said Sears.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.