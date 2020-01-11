Trick-or-treaters don't allow pandemic to stop the Halloween spirit

Louisville residents got creative to keep the candy flowing and the Halloween spirit going.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some things stay the same – the children dressed in costume, the ghoulish decorations and the creepy clowns.

“It hasn’t been normal for a while, so having something that can make you feel a little like normal – I think it has to help,” Jimmy Just said.

While Halloween is a time to play pretend, there’s no pretending that this year is different.

With coronavirus cases continuing to rise, how do you take a social activity like trick-or-treating and make it safer? That’s the question Josh Walker had on his mind.

"Well at the end of September, I started thinking about exactly how we were going to be able to give kids candy safely that they're not going to be within the six feet limit," he said.

His solution – using a little bit of PVC pipe to create a candy chute, something he's also helped several of his neighbors make.



"It's just easy, basically. You can decorate it and everything, and it doesn't cost a lot," Walker said.

Thinking about the pandemic, Walker set up a sanitation table and gave away some treats for the adults who may need a little help dealing with kids at home revved up on Halloween sugar. His costume was chosen with safety in mind.



“I just thought it'd be good to wear these with the headpiece and the mask on, it's pretty safe,” he said.



While the streets were certainly quieter this year, Josh and many of his neighbors say they're happy they can bring some extra joy to these families this time of year.



"I just think it's wanting to have some sort of semblance of normalcy in our lives."

►Contact reporter Dennis Ting at dting@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@DennisJTing) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.