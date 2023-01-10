LMPD: Man in critical condition after being struck by train

Police said the victim was found on the tracks in the area of South Shelby and Ash Streets Tuesday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a train in the Merriwether neighborhood.

Metro Police said they responded to the area of South Shelby and Ash Streets around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said they found the man who had been struck while on the tracks.

That victim was taken to UofL Hospital with critical injuries.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

