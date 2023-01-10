x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

LMPD: Man in critical condition after being struck by train

Police said the victim was found on the tracks in the area of South Shelby and Ash Streets Tuesday afternoon.

More Videos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a train in the Merriwether neighborhood.

Metro Police said they responded to the area of South Shelby and Ash Streets around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said they found the man who had been struck while on the tracks.

That victim was taken to UofL Hospital with critical injuries.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out