LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The historic Seelbach Hilton Hotel in downtown Louisville could be getting larger, according to new plans filed with the city.

According to an application filed by the hotel ownership with Louisville Metro Planning and Design Services, the Seelbach is looking to build a new tower to the north side of the hotel’s annex ballroom wing facing Muhammad Ali Boulevard. The tower would include guestrooms from the second floor to the ninth floor along with a meeting space on the 10th floor and a rooftop bar that would have both indoor and outdoor space.

The project would add 30,592 square feet to the hotel, according to the plans, which would add on to the existing 297,000 square feet. The Seelbach has 308 rooms and has hosted many famous guests, including notorious gangsters in the 1920s like Al Capone and George Remus, known as the King of the Bootleggers, and in recent years, musical stars like Elton John and Billy Joel. The hotel was also a favorite spot for American author F. Scott Fitzgerald, who used the Seelbach as inspiration for his novel, “The Great Gatsby,” and even used the Grand Ballroom as the backdrop for Tom and Daisy Buchanan’s wedding reception, according to the hotel’s website.

The hotel is owned by a joint venture between Musselman Hotels Management, based in Louisville, and Rockbridge Capital, which is based in Columbus, Ohio.

WHAS11 has reached out to the Seelbach Hotel and Musselman Hotels Management for a comment.

This story will be updated.

