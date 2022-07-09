'It looked like a tsunami': Switzerland County continues recovery efforts after flash flooding

For many of the displaced families there's no timetable for when they'll be able to go home, if they even have one to return to.

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind — Cars turned upside down, trees atop bridges, roads cracked and entire homes washed downstream, as a result of the flash floods.

The extent of the damage in southern Indiana is unbelievable.

The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency signed a declaration of emergency Sept. 5, requesting state and federal assistance.

For many of the displaced families there's no timetable for when they'll be able to go home, if they even have one to return to.

"It was extremely shocking. It looked like a tsunami," Jarrid Mueller said.

Mueller lives in Switzerland County, one of the southern Indiana counties affected by the flooding.

Fire Chief Christopher Samuel said 10 inches of rain fell in three hours carrying away homes, and miles of roadway.

"It just got higher and higher in seconds," Mueller said while describing the flash floods in Switzerland County. "There's actually no words to describe it."

Mueller said he started to see full trees, homes and cars picked up and slung around like they were a "cotton ball."

Those items being flung around included all of Mueller's belongings. He said his family narrowly escaped the floods.

In the face of of this devastation, southern Indiana communities are coming together to help each other out.

Those in neighboring areas set up a camp with shelter, food and water. They said they got into action right away after hearing of the extent of the damage.

"We've been cooking and trying to feed as many as we can. Trying to raise money for them, I mean, it's a drop in the bucket when you lose everything," one volunteer said.

But for those in need, efforts like this mean everything.

"If you don't know the Lord as your savior, you better know him now, that's all I got to say," Steven Orork, a neighbor from Switzerland County, said.

While much is uncertain, people here do know for certain they'll be holding each other much closer after what they've been through.

For those impacted by the flooding in Switzerland County, Indiana 211 is collecting reports.

People are being asked to call 211 and use their web portal for reporting any damages or getting help with a damage assessment.

Anyone reporting damages or looking for help are asked to use the online portal first as there could be a high call volume.

