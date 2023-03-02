Former UofL athlete charged with stealing $40K worth of sports trading cards

Sutton Whiting was arrested last November.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former University of Louisville baseball player was arrested last year after being accused of stealing high-value sports trading cards and trying to resell them.

Sutton Whiting was charged with third-degree burglary, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, and first-degree criminal mischief.

On Nov. 16, 2022, Whiting used a crowbar to break into the back door of Through the Decades, a game store off South Hurstbourne Parkway, according to his arrest citation.

Once inside, he broke a glass counter and reportedly stole $40,000 worth of sports trading cards. Other trading cards were damaged by the broken glass, police said. The damage was valued at over $1,000.

When the shop owner arrived and saw that his merchandise had been taken, he notified similar shops in the area that someone may come to their stores to sell the stolen cards.

Police said six hours later Whiting went to the Louisville Sports Cards in Middletown and attempted to sell three of the stolen trading cards that were valued at $9,480.

The manager of the store recognized the cards and told Whiting he knew they were stolen. That's when Whiting then fled the scene, but left his vehicle at the store, the citation said.

The store manager contacted Middletown Police and Whiting's vehicle was towed for police investigation. With a search warrant, police were able to search the vehicle.

Investigators found a hat and a yellow sling bag that Whiting was reportedly wearing when he entered Through the Decades. Two of the stolen cards were also found inside the bag.

He was arrested two days after the break-in.

According to authorities, both the robbery and when Whiting attempted to sell the high-value items were captured on video surveillance inside the stores.

Whiting played for the Cardinals between 2012-2015. He served as the team's captain in 2014 and 2015 and was a 24th round pick for the 2015 Major League Baseball draft.

He remains in custody at Metro Corrections on a $10,000 cash bond.

