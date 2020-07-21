West Louisville teens help improve Chickasaw Park as part of SummerWorks program

Participants in the SummerWorks program are creating a stormwater infiltration trench in the park as part of the city's restoration project.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of teens from west Louisville are creating a stormwater infiltration trench in Chickasaw Park as part of the city's SummerWorks program.

The trench will go in an area of the park that officials said is subject to ponding. It will allow for stormwater to filter into the ground in an attempt to minimize direct flow to the Ohio River.

"You ride down the street and you see these people doing this stuff every day," said Taymon James, a SummerWorks participant in his second year with the program. "But when you're here, you get to learn things and get opportunities that you usually don't get on a daily basis."

Throughout the project, SummerWorks participants learn about concepts associated with green infrastructure, tour GI installations, learn about basic construction concepts and assist with construction.

"This is an opportunity not given to many people, especially in west Louisville and people of color," said Jacori Beattie, site supervisor. "Just to show you that this is an avenue that you can eventually pursue is a great opportunity."

The project, a partnership between SummerWorks, MSD and Louisville Parks, supports the Louisville Engaging Children Outdoors initiative and ties into restoration plans for the park. It is funded by a 2018 "Great Urban Parks Campaign" grant.

In addition to a trench, the restoration project will add a "Forest Play" area to the southwest area of the park and expand the park's pond.

"I've always been to this park, but I never really cared too much about the state of it," James said. "So now that I'm actually learning more about it and learning what's happening in the park, it makes me happy that we're getting it together — because it's my community."

SummerWorks participants will also continue their removal of invasive species in the park as part of the program.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.