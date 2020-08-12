MSD completes project to restore stream and wetland corridor near Grinstead Drive

The project involved removing invasive species, adding native plants, and restoring the stream and wetland corridor near S. Peterson Avenue and Grinstead Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The restoration project for a stream and wetland corridor which drains into Middle Fork of Beargrass Creek is now complete thanks to a partnership between Louisville MSD and Louisville-Jefferson County Environmental Trust (LJCET).

The $305,000 project involved removing invasive species, adding native plants, and restoring the stream and wetland corridor in the area near S. Peterson Avenue and Grinstead Drive, which is protected by a conservation easement.

"The restorations will improve water quality in Beargrass Creek and the Ohio River supporting native plant and animal species in the area,” MSD Environmental Partnerships Liaison and LJCET Board member Erin Wagoner said in a release.

The healthier habitat for plants and animals will also create a healthier environment for humans in the area. The quality of the water provides environmental benefits for the entire community.

Below, you can see photos of what the area looked like before and after the restoration.

Before restoration

After restoration

