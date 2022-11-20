Fairdale remembers popular basketball coach Stan Hardin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Fairdale community gathered Sunday to remember a legendary high school coach.
Stan Hardin passed away earlier this month after a battle with lung cancer.
He was the head coach at Fairdale High School for 13 seasons boasting more than 200 wins with the program.
In his last two seasons, Hardin won back-to-back state titles.
Those who gathered to remember Hardin called him a beloved coach and friend.
"I just can't say enough about him and the impact that he had on our lives. There's not a word that could really explain it to you. There's not even truly, but we've all been able to come in contact with him and have him be mentors for us. The things he's taught us are affecting us on our daily basis. And I just like I said, I can't put it into words, but I want to talk about the heart," a former player told WHAS11 News.
He is a member of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame, the National Federation of High Schools Hall of Fame and the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame.
