Cards and Cats prepare for annual 'Governor's Cup'

In just under a week, Louisville will travel to the University of Kentucky for another edition of the “Governor’s Cup.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s officially the time of the year “red and blue” gets cranked up to a different intensity.

If recent form is the way you want to analyze this one – then the Cardinals have an advantage over the Wildcats.

Coach Scott Satterfield and the Cards (7-4, 4-4) have won five of their past six games. Four of those victories came against bowl eligible opponents.

Meanwhile, Coach Mark Stoops and the Cats (6-5, 3-5) have lost three of their past four games.

If you want to use recent history of this rivalry to analyze, that’s where UK holds the edge – winning four of the last five meetings.

Needless to say, both coaches know this is a huge game.



“There's a lot of people running around this state that bleed that color blue. There are people in this city that bleed that color blue. We represent all of the people that bleed red and Cardinal Nation. There's a lot of things that go into that game,” Satterfield said.

Stoops said, “That's what I told our team. Like reinvest. Get some rest tonight and be ready to go and reinvest with that kind of attitude all week, with a very important game coming up here this week on Senior Day.”

Kentucky has won the last three matchups by an average margin of 36 points.

You can check out the Governor’s Cup on the SEC Network at 3 p.m. or on 93.9 The Ville & 970 WGTK.

