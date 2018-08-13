LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – St. Matthews Police has a new warning for drivers and pedestrians not following the law on Shelbyville Road.

Officers will be watching for jaywalkers and impaired drivers after a hit and run over the weekend.

The horrific moments were caught on camera when an SUV narrowly missed two people before running over a third and then fleeing the scene. It happened near the Tin Roof Bar on Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews.

But the driver, 26-year-old Kevin Dean, wasn't on the run for long. Police said his dad noticed damage to his car the next day and called the police.

"He turned himself in, held himself accountable. There are a few things we need to continue on in the investigation to tie up the loose ends and put the case together for the commonwealth attorney,” St. Matthews Chief of Police Barry Wilkerson said.

Dean is now facing multiple charges including felony hit and run. Police say the case is now in the hands of the court.

But what happened on Friday night is still on the minds of the officers, and they will be taking action to keep people safe.

Wilkerson said, "There is definitely a problem of people crossing the road and not in appropriate locations or lawful locations. We have written some technically jaywalking citations for that which is a minor offense. But at the same time, we're trying to drive home the point – you do need to cross in a safe manner and that would be at the crosswalks."

Wilkerson said his officers will be watching the stretch of road in the coming weeks.

"We will be diligent in enforcing any activity that we can as far as DUI laws, or even pedestrians and where they cross. We'll do what we can to make that place the safest possible,” Wilkerson said.

The victim is still recovering in the hospital.

© 2018 WHAS-TV