Southeast Bullitt Fire Lieutenant, wife severely injured in crash

According to a Facebook post, both are in the hospital and "have long roads to recovery."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky firefighter and his wife are in the hospital after a serious crash earlier this week.

According to a Facebook post by the Southeast Bullitt Fire Department, Lt. Terrell Bryant and his wife, auxiliary member, Christina Bryant, were involved in a car crash on Thursday, June 2.

As a result of the crash, the car had caught fire and both Terrell and Christina sustained significant injuries and have "long roads to recovery."

The couple was taken to the University of Louisville's Hospital Burn Unit and, according to family, will remain in there for weeks, possibly months recovering.

"We ask that everyone please keep them and their family in your thoughts and prayers at this time," the post said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family cover the cost of medical expense. They have a donation goal of $10,000.

