'He’s loved, and we’ve missed him': Kentucky volunteer firefighter released from hospital after being hit by ambulance

Flaherty volunteer firefighter Lloyd Claycomb was released from the hospital on Saturday, days after the incident on Meade County.

Not only were some of his fellow Meade County firefighters at the hospital when he was discharged, but they accompanied him home in a caravan of vehicles.

Claycomb had been hospitalized since being hurt on Monday.

He and other firefighters were on the side of U.S. 60 at the Joe Prather Parkway when a car ran into an ambulance.

That ambulance rolled over and hit Claycomb.

Flaherty Chief Roger Rose shared his thoughts after Claycomb’s release.

“[We want] to let him know that he’s loved, and we’ve missed him the last four days and show our respects for someone whose been in the fire service as long as he has. He deserves all the respect in the world,” Rose said.

Chief Rose said he originally heard Claycomb was getting out on Sunday and he found out Saturday and rushed to get trucks and firefighters together for the welcome home.

