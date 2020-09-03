LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Youth soccer players in Louisville will have a new opportunity to develop their skills starting this summer.

Soccer Holdings, LLC announced the launch of Youth Academies for local boys and girls. Louisville City FC and Proof Louisville FC, which will launch in 2021, will have youth academies associated with their teams. They will begin with U-8 through U-19 this summer.

"Player development and creating a pathway to becoming a professional is vital for all of us in this organization," LCFC Head Coach John Hackworth said.

Near the end of March, tryouts for each team will be announced. The selection process will be open in order to be inclusive and accessible to all.

For pre-high school players, the season will run from late July to the middle of May, and for high school players, the season will run from late fall through late May.

The teams will train and play in the new soccer facility which will be built at Champions Park this spring.

"Launching youth academies for boys and girls is an important next step in both the USL and the NWSL. As well continue to grow as a club with a focus on improving quality, being able to develop the next generation of stars in our hometown is paramount," President Brad Estes said.

For more information, visit loucity.com.

