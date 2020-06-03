LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Champions Park will soon be home to a new soccer training and practice facility.

In a unanimous vote, Louisville Metro Council approved a resolution which will allow the ownership of Louisville City FC and Proof Louisville FC to build the facility at the park off River Rd.

While the professional teams will use the facility the most, it will also be available for local youth soccer teams.

