LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky shop is selling a new shirt to raise money for the families affected by severe weather in Tennessee. Tornadoes hit areas in Nashville and Middle Tennessee overnight on March 3, killing at least 24 people and destroying dozens of homes.

To help those picking up the pieces, Shop Local Kentucky designed a “Nashville Forever” shirt and is selling it for $25 online. 100% of the sales will go to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, which is helping the emergency response fund.

The gray crew-neck t-shirt says "Nashville Forever" in blue text with three red stars.

"Our hearts are with our neighbors to the south as they navigate a very difficult time. A city that we love and cherish will rebuild. Nashville Forever," the shop said on its website.

After just a few hours, t-shirt sales have more than $40,000. The shirt will be available through noon on March 4. If you’d like to buy a shirt, visit TheKyShop.com.

Shop Local Kentucky, known for making all kinds of Kentucky-themed merchandise, has designed shirts in the past to support causes. The store raised $100,000 for families in Marshall County after a school shooting shook the community.

Shop Local Kentucky has three physical stores in Woodland, Bowling Green and Covington.

