Louisville organization aims to curb youth violence with basketball

“Shoot Balls, Not Guns” hopes to prevent youth violence by connecting children and their families with a hot meal, local resources and basketball.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is trying to make a difference in the community to reduce gun violence.

Will Pitts hosted an event called “Shoot Balls, Not Guns” which hopes to prevent youth violence by connecting children and their families with a hot meal, local resources and basketball.

Pitts said he is using events like this to not only encourage children but help them realize how important they are.

“You can latch on to us and do things that are positive, that are more productive and may give you a more sustainable life,” he said.

Pitts is hoping his events will draw more support from the city and Metro Council.

He wants to see council members show up at his events which would give them an opportunity to connect more with the community.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.