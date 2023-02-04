'Drums are connected to your heart': Louisville Drumline Academy hopes to stop violence with music

"Drums are connected to your heart, you feel the rhythm inside of you," assistant director Cameron Graham said.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As organizations across the city look for ways to address violence and offer resources to youth who've fallen victim, one organizer said music plays an important role.

The Louisville Drumline Academy brings in people from five to 35-years-old, and the cold wind didn't stop them from playing Saturday morning.

"Drums are connected to your heart, you feel the rhythm inside of you," assistant director Cameron Graham said. "You feel it in the ground, you feel it in the air, you feel it in your spirit so it is easier for people to attach to that."

That's why Louisville Drumline Academy is hoping to make a musical resource for kids and adults in the city.

"I think the beat touches them," member Cameron Ezell said. "It touches them in a place that they can't explain and they just have to go and seek and find out on their own."

Battle ready… it’s time to get things popping. 2 weeks away from electrifying drumline battle down at the Waterfront Park big four bridge against Louisville Drumline Academy and Mu Phi Sigma, Alpha Omega Mu Chapter and I have the pleasure to say may the best line wins. #louisvilledrumlineacademy #derbycitymu #fypviral #fypシ #louisvilleky #drumlinebattle #SaveTheYouth Posted by Louisville Drumline Academy on Sunday, April 2, 2023

The academy, which started just this past December, has already built a community for people like Elyace Lindsey.

"I think of them like mentors," Lindsor told WHAS11 News. "They like really push me to do stuff."

They're making an impact that assistant director Cameron Graham hopes they can share with the larger community.

"We've been having some issues in the community in general. As far as not having things to do or places to go," Graham said.

It's not just for kids, Graham said adults often feel they're on their own but they don't have to be. He said anyone can become a part of the community they're building.

On top of directing musicians, they tutor students and even help members get their GED certificate.

"Some people have that want, that desire to be a part of something," member Cameron Ezell said. "This could be it."

Don't let the kindness fool you, they are as fierce as they are friendly.

"On Saturday morning, the drums banged and echoed. Elyace Lindsor explained. "We're trying to get ready for this battle."

On April 15, they will battle the local Mu Phi Sigma chapter at the Big Four Bridge at 5 p.m. They're hoping to draw a big crowd.

They'll also take part in Louisville Broadcast at Shelby Park on April 23 at 11:30 a.m., and at Big Four Bridge at 7 p.m.