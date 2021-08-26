Shutdowns to begin Friday night on Sherman Minton Bridge

At 10 p.m. on Friday night, all lanes on Interstate 64 westbound on the bridge will be closed until August 30 at 6 a.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Over 70,000 drivers use the Sherman Minton Bridge daily but starting tomorrow that number will be drastically reduced.

At 10 p.m. on Friday night, all lanes on Interstate 64 westbound on the bridge will be closed until August 30 at 6 a.m. Ahead of the shutdown, project managers are warning drivers to prepare alternate routes.

"When it comes to daily commuting we know that there is some muscle memory but it's going to take some time to adjust," said Mary Jo Hamman.

Construction on the Sherman Minton is a multi-phase project, taking place over three construction seasons.

Phase 1 is going to begin around September 13 and last until early to mid-2022. This phase includes deck replacement, steel repairs, and painting.

During this phase, one eastbound lane will be moved to the upper deck, while the other eastbound lane will be moved to the lower deck. A temporary barrier will be used on the upper deck to separate directions of flow and on the lower deck to protect the work zone.

