Nightly westbound lane closures of Sherman Minton Bridge begin Sept. 19

Beginning Monday night, the bridge will have nightly lane closures of I-64 West into Indiana leading up to a full weekend closure starting on Sept. 23.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Motorists who use the Sherman Minton Bridge for travel into Indiana should get ready for travel delays.

The 59-year-old bridge will have nightly lane closures.

Westbound lanes heading into Indiana will be closed overnight beginning at 10 p.m. Monday and happening nightly until Friday. The lanes are expected to reopen around 6 a.m.

This will lead up to a full weekend closure beginning on Sept. 23.

Lanes of I-64 West will close at 10 p.m. and will not reopen until 6 a.m. on Sept. 26.

This closure will allow crews to work safely to remove paint containment systems and platforms. It also means the I-64 westbound exit ramp to Spring Street and the I-264 West to I-64 West ramp will be closed.

Motorists should use I-65 and I-265 as an alternate route.

According to a news release, through traffic bypassing I-65 will not be able to cross the Sherman Minton. The traffic will have to exit onto I-264 and then Bank Street. There will be detour and alternate route signage in place directing traffic back to I-64 East, continuing on to I-65 and the designated alternate route.

Reminder: Westbound I-64 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, to 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26.



During the closure, crews will be removing paint containment systems and platforms. 🚧



Click here for more information: https://t.co/bR9iH9rvNR@INDOTSoutheast | @KYTCDistrict5 pic.twitter.com/aBT1x6pQTX — Sherman Minton Renewal (@ShermanRenewal) September 19, 2022

The Sherman Minton Bridge averages about 70,000 vehicles per day.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.