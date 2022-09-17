On Your Side: Navigating the I-71 South closure

The closure is causing inconveniences for some and potential delays for first responders. Here is what to know.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway has closed as part of a $7.6 million asphalt resurfacing project, impacting more than just drivers.

"We kind of have to manage just as anybody else does," Kent Kruer, deputy chief of Anchorage-Middletown Fire & EMS, said. "All that traffic getting pushed onto some of those surface streets, we anticipate, you know, potentially more accidents in those areas, potentially slower response times trying to get through some of those areas."

First responders in the area, like Kruer, warn they could see a quick impact but are hopeful it'll be nothing more than a brief disturbance.

"We'll navigate those as we need it and do our best to get to any emergency we can to as quickly as possible, even even with the traffic delays," Kruer said.

Less than 24-hours after its closure, a standstill line of traffic could be seen sitting near the detour ramp on that particular stretch of I-71 South, which will remain closed through Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 a.m.

Larry Childs, a 30-year East Louisville resident, said he's taken that stretch of highway to work for decades. "Yeah, the next week is going to be crazy," he said. "It's going to impact a lot of people. I just saw it on one of the announcement boards on the highway— literally as I was pulling in [to my driveway]."

Another long-time resident, Dianna Hinton, said her and co-workers are dreading the morning commute come Monday.

"We're like, 'Are we going to work at home? Are we going to be late?' We're not sure how the traffic is going to go," she said.

According to KYTC, the lanes will be closed as part of a $7.6 million asphalt resurfacing project. Crews will work to complete more extensive repairs to the base of the southbound lanes between I-264 and I-265.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) suggests drivers use the following alternative routes:

Take the Gene Snyder (I-265 South) down to I-64 West (then head into downtown).

Take the Gene Snyder (I- 265 South) down to I-64 West, then continue to the Watterson Expressway (I-264 East) and hop onto I-71.

Take the Gene Snyder (I-265 North) to Highway 42, then continue to the Watterson Expressway (I-264 East) and hop onto I-71.

For some drivers, the best route will be to use Brownsboro Road to get on Highway 42, then continue to the Watterson Expressway (I-264 East), then hop onto I-71.

For some drivers, the best route will be to use Westport Road to get on the Watterson Expressway, then hop onto I-71.

"Personally, my first reaction was 'Ugh.' It's more traffic trying to get my kids to school, trying to get to work, home from work," Kruer said.

The state said it had to shut it down all of I-71 South because it's too narrow at this point for crews to work safely while traffic moves.

"We feel this will be a great pavement product in the end because we will get to pave both lanes at the same time," KYTC Chief Engineer Matt Bullock said. "There's an area about 3,000 feet long on Southbound 71 that needs extra dig out on the asphalt base and surface," he said.

WHAS11 will continue to cover this closure throughout the following week and a half, and will be hitting the roads live on Monday morning on Good Morning Kentuckiana, to bring you the latest updates on your commute.