Shepherdsville facility at forefront of Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution

A facility in Bullitt County will be one of two centers working on distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — The Food and Drug Administration has approved the Johnson & Johnson shot, the third vaccine authorized to prevent COVID-19 in the U.S.

A facility in Bullitt County will be one of two centers working on distributing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the nation. The massive warehouse in Shepherdsville is expected to start rolling out doses as early as Monday.

The green light will result in around 3.9 million doses being distributed — with ABC reporting some 800,000 doses expected to go directly to pharmacies. By the end of March, Johnson & Johnson will deliver 20 million doses to the U.S.

The vaccine requires only regular refrigeration, making it easier to ship and store. It will also be one shot instead of two, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Like with previous vaccines, UPS Worldport in Louisville will also be vital in transporting doses across the country.

The vaccine will only be for adults at first because only adults were included in initial trials. The shot is considered around 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe symptoms, but that rate was lowered by research conducted in South Africa. In the U.S., efficacy was 72%.

According to FDA briefing documents, the shot is about 85% effective in stopping severe or critical cases of COVID-19.

