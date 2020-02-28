LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you love dogs but aren't able to keep one full-time, you can take a shelter dog out on a field trip through Louisville Metro Animal Services.

The program at LMAS lets you give one of their dogs a day away from the shelter. You can take them to the dog park, a dog-friendly business, or even your own home. The shelter said the field trips help lower the animals' stress levels and their reactivity in the kennels.

If you'd like to participate in the program, you must be at least 18 years old and you must complete an orientation program. The first orientation of this year will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the LMAS Animal Adoption Center on Newburg Road. The event starts at 2 p.m. and should last about an hour.

You do not have to RSVP for the orientation, but you can on the LMAS Facebook page. There is so much interest in the event that LMAS may hold it outside, so dress accordingly. More than 270 people said they were attending the orientation, according to the Facebook event.

If you miss this orientation, there will be other opportunities throughout the year.

