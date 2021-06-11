Police seek help in finding missing 30-year-old woman from Hardin County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman missing from Hardin County.
Police said Shaunda Skuczas was seen walking on US 62 toward Elizabethtown from Eastview around 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 1 and reported missing to police on Thursday.
The 30-year-old is described as a white female, 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 170-pounds, and has several tattoos including a rose on her right hand, police said.
She was last seen wearing red pants, a black shirt with multicolored stripes and carrying a large, brown purse.
If you’ve seen Skuczas or know her whereabouts, you are asked to call Kentucky State Police at (270) 766-5078.
