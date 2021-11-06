Man gets house arrest for attacking girl at IU violin camp

After the July 2019 attack, the 13-year-old girl was taken to the hospital and treated for 10 cut wounds to her hands and legs.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to eight years of house arrest after pleading guilty to attacking a 13-year-old girl in 2019 as she was attending an Indiana University violin camp.

Dongwook Ko, who was 17 at the time of the attack, was also sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation and ordered to get psychological treatment.

Ko had pleaded guilty to criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon for the July 2019 attack in which he attacked the girl with a pocketknife, leaving her with cuts.

Court documents say on July 12, 2019, the girl was practicing violin at the IU music building when a 17-year-old she knew came into the room. She said Ko told her that her teacher wanted to see her.

She followed him to the fourth floor of the building where she said he led her into a locker room. Documents say Ko then pinned the girl to the wall and began choking her when she screamed and fought back.

During the struggle, police said Ko used a knife he had to start cutting the girl.

According to the documents, a worker who was in the building heard the screams and rushed to help, pulling Ko off of the girl.

The girl then ran to get help, and Ko was able to escape from the employee.

The 13-year-old girl was taken to the hospital and treated for 10 cut wounds to her hands and legs.