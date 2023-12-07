Former mayoral candidate launches bid for Metro Council seat

Currently, Shameka Parrish-Wright's only challenger is Independent candidate Gibran Crook.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wednesday, a former mayoral candidate launched her campaign for the District 3 Metro Council seat.

Shameka Parrish-Wright initially wasn't on the ballot. Louisville Democrats instead nominated incumbent Kumar Rashad.

However, an attorney for Parrish-Wright challenged Rashad's nomination which ended up giving her the nod.

"I think the controversy is not on my end, I did what I should do for my community, is stand up and try to stand there and fight through it all and be the one to help lead our community in a better direction," Parrish-Wright said.

Supporters gathered for the kick-off at Peace Park in Shively, which is part of District 3.

Currently, her only challenger is Independent candidate Gibran Crook. The general election is Nov. 7.

